Winners From The 2017 NBA Draft Combine

The 2017 NBA Draft combine has come and gone and some of the participants have seen their stock soar. After a few days of being poked and prodded by scouts and playing against each other, some clear winners emerged from the NBA’s annual cattle call.

Here’s a look at the guys who boosted their stock the most in Chicago over the weekend.

Frank Mason III, PG, Kansas

Frank Mason III blew up with a stunning 41-inch vertical leap while also dominating Friday’s five-on-five scrimmage. The Naismith Player of the Year scored 21 points and dished out two assists in that game.

Mason’s vertical was the fourth-best at the combine, while he also shot the ball well. The Kansas product measured in at just 5’11” without shoes, but that was expected and didn’t hurt him. His wingspan of just over 6’3″ and body fat (4.3 percent) were both very good considering his size.

It was an excellent showing for the consensus first-team All-American and National Player of the Year, and it likely solidified his status as a late first-round pick.

Jonathan Jeanne, C, France

Jonathan Jeanne showed up at the combine as a bit of a mystery but opened eyes with his size and athleticism. The 19-year-old Frenchman measured in at a combine-best 7’2″ in shoes, while boasting a ridiculous 9’5.5″ standing reach. He has 10-inch hands and a 7’6.5″ wingspan as well.

Despite being just 207 pounds, Jeanne looked really good in Friday’s scrimmage. He posted 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and used his body well despite his lack of bulk. He’ll have to add weight, but the kid showed he can play and you can’t teach that kind of length.

In a draft devoid of post options, Jeanne’s showing gave his stock some helium. He’s likely a sure-fire first-round pick now.

Ike Anigbogu, F, UCLA

Ike Anigbogu averaged just 4.7 points in 13.0 minutes per game at UCLA, but you can bet this man-sized 18-year-old will get his name called in the first round.

The So Cal native measured in at 6’8.5″ barefoot, with a comically long 7’6.25″ wingspan and a standing reach of 9’2.5″ which is just silly length. He also weighed in at 252.2 pounds with just 5.4 percent body fat. The dude has one of the most NBA-ready bodies we’ve seen in years.

Anigbogu is going to need plenty of time to develop but his physical skills are incredible and someone will certainly take a chance on him in the first round. The long-term rewards could pay off big time.

Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky

We’ve written before about Hamidou Diallo’s crazy rise at the combine and what it means for the future of the NBA draft. But putting those thoughts aside for a minute, Diallo’s showing was wildly impressive.

Diallo measured in at 6’5″ in shoes, with a 6’11.25″ wingspan and 8’5.5″ standing reach. He then busted out a combine-best 44.5-inch vertical leap, finished second in the shuttle run (2.79 seconds) and was third in the three-quarter sprint (3.11 seconds).

Diallo has been a known quantity for years, but the fact that he didn’t actually step on the floor at Kentucky could hurt him. Still, like Anigbogu, his physical gifts are such that he can’t and won’t be ignored. He’s easily a first-rounder at this point.

Harry Giles, F, Duke

Harry Giles arrived at Duke as a consensus top five recruit, but could never get his college career going. He averaged just 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game for the Blue Devils. He was hampered by injuries all season and never seemed to get into a rhythm. The combine was critically important for the North Carolina native.

Giles blew scouts away with his size at the combine, measuring in at 6’10.5″ in shoes and 232 pounds. He showed a 7’3.25″ wingspan, a 9’1.5″ standing reach and impressive 10.75-inch hands. His 5.2 percent body fat also helped his case.

Giles has the necessary measureables to play power forward but could also slide inside to center in a pinch. He’s a big kid who can move and has fantastic hands that will help him corral rebounds and hold on to the ball. He’s also incredibly skilled for his size. If he’s his medical evaluations come back clean, there is no way Giles will be waiting around long on draft night.