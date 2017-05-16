2017 NBA Mock Draft: Lakers May Have to Give Up a lot for Lonzo Ball, But They'll Get Him

Our last NBA Mock Draft was at the end of the regular season. Prior to that, we did one before the NCAA Tournament. You’ll recognize many of the names below from the 50 Best Players in College Basketball list. Last June, we took a way-too-early look at the 2017 NBA lottery.

1. Boston – Markelle Fultz, G, Washington. If Danny Ainge wanted, he could threaten to draft Lonzo Ball, and get something from the Lakers for free. That may happen. He may even get to unload a bad contract.

2. LA Lakers – Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA. A dream come true for Magic Johnson, LaVar Ball, everyone. This is great for the NBA.

3. Philadelphia – Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke. Plug-and-play star who could average 15 ppg as a rookie. If Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are healthy … playoffs? It is the east.

4. Phoenix – Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas. Suns fans have to be a bit excited, as Jackson is the SF they’ve been searching for since Shawn Marion left.

5. Sacramento – De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky. The Kings are barren, but Fox will be a star very quickly.

6. Orlando – Jonathan Isaac, SF, FSU. Franchise in flux. Lots of questions. In a draft with five potential franchise players, Isaac may have the next most potential.

7. Minnesota – Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky. Doesn’t do much outside of shoot, but he’s got unlimited potential in that department. This has to be a playoff team … right?

8. New York – Dennis Smith, PG, NC State. Knicks fans are disappointed, but Smith has Damian Lillard-type potential as a scoring guard.

9. Dallas – Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona. Run wild with all the Next Dirk chatter. Go for it.

10. Sacramento – TJ Leaf, F, UCLA. Two picks in the lottery could get you a nice nucleus to go with Buddy Hield and Willie Cauley-Stein.