Dennis Rodman Thinks LaVar Ball Sucks

Dennis Rodman was finally asked about LaVar Ball by a paparazzo and Rodman gave one of the more nuanced opinions on Lonzo Ball’s dad. Sure, it started with him not really knowing LaVar’s name and saying “you suck,” but eventually he got the part about him thinking he should just let his kid play and love him. That must be what Rodman is doing with his son, Dennis Rodman Jr., a sophomore basketball and football star in California.