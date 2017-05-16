ESPN Formally Unveils New Lineup

ESPN’s Upfronts, which are presentations to advertisers, are happening in New York today. As such, the network is trotting out a lot of its talents in an unstated effort to prove their on-air staff was not depleted, and making some formal announcements about when new shows will start. Here is their daytime lineup:

You’ll notice that this includes formal announcements that Mike Greenberg’s morning show, and the program co-hosted by Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre, are slated to begin in early 2018. Both of these shows had been reported as far back as last Fall, but now that they’re announced it means they are definitely happening.

NFL Live for 90 minutes seems like … a lot of NFL Live … but they essentially just melded NFL Insiders into it and made it one show.

Yesterday, ESPN announced its plans for nightly SportsCenter: The shows with SVP and Neil Everett and Stan Verrett will remain in place at midnight and 1 a.m., respectively, and the 11 p.m. SportsCenter will feature two of Steve Levy, John Anderson, John Buccigross, and Kenny Mayne each night.

After a morning SportsCenter which combines Sage Steele with the crew currently hosting the morning news and highlights show, ESPN2 airs reruns the rest of the day except for Intentional Talk, which is a simulcast of MLB Network.

There remain a few questions about the lineup: Who will replace Bomani Jones in working with Dan and Gonzalo Le Batard on Highly Questionable? What does this mean for Cari Champion and David Lloyd, whose SportsCenter Coast to Coast is off this schedule?

We will have more reporting and analysis on the lineup soon.