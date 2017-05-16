Genie Bouchard Doesn't Have to Worry About Maria Sharapova at the French Open

Maria Sharapova has not been invited to the 2017 French Open, a tournament she won in 2012 and 2014. Sharapova, who only recently returned from a 2-4 year suspension that lasted 13-months, is currently ranked outside the WTA top 200. Her fellow players – most notably Genie Bouchard – have spoken out against Sharapova receiving wild card entries into tournaments.

Bouchard proceeded to bounce Sharapova from the Madrid Open after making those comments. Then Sharapova liked this tweet making fun of Bouchard.

Get your copy of Genie's book at Barnes & Noble today! #bookcoversmaybe pic.twitter.com/rKYz70gwp2 — The Drive Volley (@thedrivevolley) May 9, 2017

Sharapova is playing a clay court tournament in Rome right now at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia. While she tries to climb back into the WTA rankings, Bouchard is still hovering at #52 – a long way from May 2015 when she was ranked as high as #5 in the world.

