Matthew McConaughey Wearing an "Alright" Hat at Indians Game is a Little Much

Your browser does not support iframes. Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey took in last night’s Indians-Rays game in Cleveland. It was a nice treat for the hometown fans who have seen their defending American League champion club stumble a bit out of the gates. McConaughey, who seems like a fun guy to be around, literally wore his catchphrase on his hat. Is this something that our entertainers are doing now?

If so, the trend is about 25 years too late. Think of all the merch that could have been moved if Jaleel White, the Olson twins and Tim Allen had employed this viral marketing. Total missed opportunity.

Honestly, it’s a little much. Although, perhaps there’s a method to McConaughey’s hatness. Perhaps by wearing the word on his cap he reduces the amount of people who ask him to say it out loud.