Mike Brown Getting Arrested Would Have Given the Western Conference Finals Just the Juice That Series Needed

The Western Conference finals feel like they’re already over, with Kawhi Leonard out and all. In Game 2 on Tuesday night, Golden State was up 20 by the time the smoke cleared from pregame introductions. The situation only got worse from there. Now the Spurs are down 0-2 and there is no reason for a casual fan to continue watching this series.

It’s a bad situation, and to top it all off, acting Warriors coach Mike Brown was not arrested on his way to the arena on Tuesday.

This series can’t catch a break.

To hear Brown tell it, this almost happened. On his way to Oracle Arena on Tuesday, Brown found himself behind the Spurs team bus and its police escort. That’s when Brown decided to get cute. The police were not amused.

Mike Brown was almost arrested on his way to arena thanks to Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. He tells the story pic.twitter.com/Bvf59BkMbs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 16, 2017

Here’s a transcript, courtesy the San Jose Mercury News:

I was driving here with my son and a couple friends in my car in my black range rover. We’re exiting the off-ramp and I tell my son — because my son loves Coach Pop, known Coach Pop for a long time — I said Cam, the Spurs are behind us,” Brown relayed. “He said: ‘How do you know?’ I said there’s a police escort with motorcycles in front of them. So one motorcycle gets in front of the red light off the exit ramp, pauses, tells everyone to go through. So my buddy’s like, ‘Oh, you got to thank the Spurs for that.’ Go to the next red light, more cops come, the bus is right on us. They’re like ‘Get through! Get through!’ This is kind of helping us, helping me out because I have (PR man Raymond Ridder) breathing down my neck. “So then we get to the part where you’re about to turn right into the gate at the last red light. So I literally start to go and get in the far left lane to go through where we all go through. Then the cop out of nowhere pulls in front of me: ‘Hey, you! Stop!’ I’m like (points at his shirt): ‘Warriors acting coach!’ He’s like: ‘I don’t care! You, stop!’ ‘So I’m like feeling myself a little bit, like I’m not getting bullied by Oakland PD or San Francisco PD. Bullied, in my own parking lot? So then another one pulls up: ‘Hey, you! You heard him, stop!’ So I’m like, OK, I own a motorcycle and if I scoot a little closer, they’ll get scared because I’d get scared. So I started scooting forward. Then an SVU pulls up and I hear him on their loud speaker: ‘Hey, you in the Range Rover! Stop! Right now! You heard the officer!’ Then I get scared because I have five cops around me. So I just stopped.”

Remarkably, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich saw all this go down, and immediately called Brown to laugh about it.

Gregg Popovich shares his side of Mike Brown pregame story: "It was so funny" pic.twitter.com/38Gae43WlA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 16, 2017

Yeah, well, it could have been a lot funnier.