Roundup: Terrifying Near-Accident on Houston Rail; McKayala Maroney Rules Instagram & Millennials Love Smashed Avocado?

Kara Del Toro, an actress/model … a muslim family can’t go to the beach without getting yelled at by a Trump supporter … “Why Facebook may fuel new mothers’ insecurity” … hey millennials, if you want to buy a house, cool it with the $4 coffees and $19 smashed avocado … why don’t parents want to name their kids Mike anymore? Hint: America is changing! … McKayla Maroney was by far the most popular person on Instagram over the weekend … cool gesture of FBI agents to change their Facebook profile picture to that of James Comey … no way this is true: “Pastor eaten by crocodiles while trying to walk on water like Jesus” … sounds like a guy who was The Bachelor got dumped by the girl he picked … “Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian foreign minister and ambassador” … a man covered in blood and carrying a human head walked into a grocery store in Oregon …

A 13-year old girls soccer team in Spain joined a boys league … and won it. [NYT]

Powerful story on Randy Foye finally finding out what happened to his mom 27 years ago. [ESPN]

Why you shouldn’t have any problem with James Harden partying after the Game 6 loss, a detailed Colin Kaepernick discussion with Charles Robinson of Yahoo, and Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical on Gordon Hayward, Lonzo Ball and all things NBA. [Full 3-Hour Fox Radio Show; 30-Minute Podcast]

Gotta love the ‘can’t miss’ tag they’re applying to Cody Bellinger out here in LA. [Times]

“Former Angels star Doug DeCinces found guilty in insider trading deal that netted him $1 million-plus.” [OC Register]

I know you’re sick of the Yankees, but I enjoyed reading this: “Roger Clemens, Suzy Waldman, And The Freakout Heard ‘Round The World.” [Vice Sports]

ESPN’s Beth Mowins will call a Monday Night Football game this season. [SI.com]

Chiefs fans, is it time for forget Jan Stenerud’s bad game against Miami in 1971, and remember his brilliant career? [KC Star]

Canada is producing a ton of great basketball players right now. [Undefeated]

Sports fans want their carbs. ESPN wants them to eats vegetables, and decides to double down on Outside the Lines. [Newsweek]

No, I will not be going on the Great White Shark Tour in Southern California. [Grind TV]

Scary video from Houston.

Ariel Winter has been on TV for eight years now, and she’s all grown up.

In just three days, Katy Perry’s new music video has over 28 million views.