WATCH: Joel Embiid Took His Shot At Rihanna

Joel Embiid aims high, and he’s clearly a super-confident guy. On Tuesday the Philadelphia 76ers center aimed about as high as he could, taking his shot with the queen of pop, Rihanna.

While being interviewed by Jemele Hill and Michael Smith at ESPN’s upfronts event, Embiid shared the stage with former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, who is close friends with Rihanna. Smith asked Embiid to tell Rowland why Rihanna should give him a chance.

Here’s video of the entire segment:

And here’s what Embiid had to say about RiRi:

“I mean, look at myself. I’m 7’2”, I’m good-looking. You know a woman usually loves my accent because I’m from Cameroon in Africa. And I’m pretty intelligent too, and I’m funny. And I love pretty women and to be around them. “She’s got to trust The Process.”

Well done Joel, that’s a perfect answer. How could any woman resist that pitch?