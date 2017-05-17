New Baylor Title IX Lawsuit Alleges Hazing System Where Freshmen Football Players Drugged Girls and Videotaped Gang Rapes

Another Title IX lawsuit (the seventh) has been filed against Baylor University arising out of Art Briles’ tenure with the football team. This one alleges that the victim was gang-raped by as many as eight members of the football team, and contains many disturbing accusations about what went on with the football team.

The Waco Tribune contains the following details of the suit.

The plaintiff alleges she was drugged and as many as eight players raped her. She recount hearing the players yell, “Grab her phone! Delete my numbers and texts!” According to the suit, one player told her “she ‘wanted it’ and said a player had taken nude photos of her and other players during the gang rape.”

The suit also alleges the following:

It’s important to remember that these are allegations in a lawsuit, but the accusation that this was a broader cultural thing where the sexual assaults occurred under the guise of hazing rituals within the team is truly disturbing.