Byron Nelson Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Jordan Spieth Finally Win in His Hometown?

The AT&T Byron Nelson starts on Thursday at the TPC Four Seasons in Irving, Texas. The field is littered with talent, some of whom, like Jordan Spieth, will be looking to rebound after a disappointing outing at The Players Championship.

Odds via BigOnSports.com Dustin Johnson +450 Jordan Spieth +1475 Sergio Garcia +1485 Brooks Koepka +1750 Jason Day +1855 Louis Oosthuizen +3315 Tony Finau +3635 Patrick Reed +3665 Jason Dufner +3665 Matt Kuchar +4000

TV Schedule

Thursday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players 7:40 AM 10 Jason Dufner Brooks Koepka Ian Poulter 7:50 AM 1 James Hahn Charley Hoffman Danny Lee 10 Jordan Spieth Brandt Snedeker Matt Kuchar 12:30 PM 10 Tony Finau J.J. Henry Sean O’Hair 12:40 PM 1 Dustin Johnson Cody Gribble Louis Oosthuizen 10 Ryan Moore Steven Bowditch J.B. Holmes 12:50 1 Sergio Garcia Patrick Reed Jason Day

My Pick

This week I’m going to roll with Jordan Spieth. Spieth’s highest finish in his hometown event was a tie or 18 last season. Spieth started the year off with T6, T3, 3, T9, and a first place finish before stumbling a bit until the Zurich Classic where he and teammate Ryan Moore finished fourth.

Spieth is fresh off of a disappointing showing at The Players Championship and what better place to rebound than his hometown.