Byron Nelson Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Jordan Spieth Finally Win in His Hometown?

The AT&T Byron Nelson starts on Thursday at the TPC Four Seasons in Irving, Texas. The field is littered with talent, some of whom, like Jordan Spieth, will be looking to rebound after a disappointing outing at The Players Championship.
|Odds via BigOnSports.com
|Dustin Johnson
|+450
|Jordan Spieth
|+1475
|Sergio Garcia
|+1485
|Brooks Koepka
|+1750
|Jason Day
|+1855
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+3315
|Tony Finau
|+3635
|Patrick Reed
|+3665
|Jason Dufner
|+3665
|Matt Kuchar
|+4000
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
Notable Tee Times
|Time
|Hole
|Players
|7:40 AM
|10
|Jason Dufner
|Brooks Koepka
|Ian Poulter
|7:50 AM
|1
|James Hahn
|Charley Hoffman
|Danny Lee
|10
|Jordan Spieth
|Brandt Snedeker
|Matt Kuchar
|12:30 PM
|10
|Tony Finau
|J.J. Henry
|Sean O’Hair
|12:40 PM
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|Cody Gribble
|Louis Oosthuizen
|10
|Ryan Moore
|Steven Bowditch
|J.B. Holmes
|12:50
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|Patrick Reed
|Jason Day
My Pick
This week I’m going to roll with Jordan Spieth. Spieth’s highest finish in his hometown event was a tie or 18 last season. Spieth started the year off with T6, T3, 3, T9, and a first place finish before stumbling a bit until the Zurich Classic where he and teammate Ryan Moore finished fourth.
Spieth is fresh off of a disappointing showing at The Players Championship and what better place to rebound than his hometown.
