Byron Nelson Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Jordan Spieth Finally Win in His Hometown?

The AT&T Byron Nelson starts on Thursday at the TPC Four Seasons in Irving, Texas. The field is littered with talent, some of whom, like Jordan Spieth, will be looking to rebound after a disappointing outing at The Players Championship.

Odds via BigOnSports.com

Dustin Johnson +450
Jordan Spieth +1475
Sergio Garcia +1485
Brooks Koepka +1750
Jason Day +1855
Louis Oosthuizen +3315
Tony Finau +3635
Patrick Reed +3665
Jason Dufner +3665
Matt Kuchar +4000

TV Schedule

Thursday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel
Friday 4:00 PM –  7:00 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS
Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players
7:40 AM 10 Jason Dufner Brooks Koepka Ian Poulter
7:50 AM 1 James Hahn Charley Hoffman Danny Lee
10 Jordan Spieth Brandt Snedeker Matt Kuchar
12:30 PM 10 Tony Finau J.J. Henry Sean O’Hair
12:40 PM 1 Dustin Johnson Cody Gribble Louis Oosthuizen
10 Ryan Moore Steven Bowditch J.B. Holmes
12:50 1 Sergio Garcia Patrick Reed Jason Day

My Pick

This week I’m going to roll with Jordan Spieth. Spieth’s highest finish in his hometown event was a tie or 18 last season. Spieth started the year off with T6, T3, 3, T9, and a first place finish before stumbling a bit until the Zurich Classic where he and teammate Ryan Moore finished fourth.

Spieth is fresh off of a disappointing showing at The Players Championship and what better place to rebound than his hometown.

