Kyle Schwarber Launched a Baseball Into Orbit

Kyle Schwarber blasted a 462-foot home run Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds, the longest of his career. Perhaps you remember his previous tape-measure job in the playoffs against St. Louis. Schwarber’s blast broke an 0-for-15 stretch and the Cubs would welcome seeing more of these from their struggling leadoff hitter, who raised his average to .187.

The person who went home with the souvenir baseball likely didn’t expect it, considering the distance to home plate, which is perhaps unreachable even by a rapidly healing Henry Rowengartner.