VIDEO: LaVar Ball Told Kristine Leahy to "Stay in Your Lane," Says Big Baller Brand Doesn't Need to Market to Women

LaVar Ball, usually reluctant to grant media access, appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this afternoon. In addition to his typical fare of demonstrably false grand claims, he got into a tense exchange with co-host Kristine Leahy.

Leahy asked Ball how many of pairs of Lonzo Ball’s signature shoes the Big Baller Brand had sold. [the segment in question starts at around the 6 minute mark of the audio.]

“Stay in your lane,” Ball responded, while putting his hand up toward Leahy and turning to Cowherd. “I don’t even worry about her over there.”

“I don’t look over there because she scares me. Leave me alone. I’ll tell you, 400, 500 pairs.”

When Cowherd pointed out Leahy was a reporter, Ball informed him “she can report to whoever she wants behind her.”

Leahy again tried to engage.

“My problem with you is that you are a hater,” he continued. Then, in a falsetto voice, “I would never wear a Big Baller shirt. Well, good don’t even talk to me.”

Here’s the video.

Lavar Ball goes in on reporter part 1 pic.twitter.com/fA1SC7gN1O — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) May 17, 2017

Lavar Ball goes in on Reporter part 2 pic.twitter.com/ZnfQqWww8b — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) May 17, 2017

Lavar Ball goes in on Reporter part 3 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ef91OyzbqI — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) May 17, 2017

Ball went on to dismiss Leahy’s argument that his brand would be more successful if it made an attempt to appeal to women. “In order to have a successful company, I think you are going to have to have women that like your brand,” said Leahy. “Uh, yeah, if you have a women’s company. But we talking about Big Baller Brand,” responded Ball.

Later (at around the 10 minute mark of the audio), Lavar Ball also insulted Jason Whitlock, saying the only thing the FS1 personality should be able to comment on is snacks.

In short, the appearance was a disaster and Ball emerges as an even more toxic personality than was already painfully obvious. Leahy, on the other hand, should be commended for not backing down in the face of such flagrant disrespect.