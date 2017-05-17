Lonzo Ball May Not Work Out for Any Teams Except the Lakers According to a "Source Close to Lonzo"

Are you ready for a month of Lonzo Ball stories that are anonymously sourced, but pretty obviously came from his father?

Two days ago, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne wrote this lengthy story on the Ball family, spending a lot of time with them.

Yesterday, the Lakers got the 2nd pick in the NBA Draft. They’re going to take Lonzo Ball.

Today, via ESPN: “Lonzo Ball is undecided on whether he will work out for teams other than the Los Angeles Lakers, a source close to Ball told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.”

My son, who is in kindergarten, and my daughter, who is in pre-kindergarten, could figure this out.

This wouldn’t be the first time a highly-touted prospect refused to work out for other teams. In 2015, Kristaps Porzingis was an intriguing figure in the draft. His agent refused to let him work out for the 76ers. They refused to share the medicals with the 76ers.

Philadelphia could have said to hell with it and drafted Porzingis anyway, but that could have gotten ugly. They decided instead to draft Jahlil Okafor with the #3 pick. Porzingis went to the Knicks 4th.

So LaVar pulling this stunt greatly helps the Lakers, just in case Danny Ainge had any ideas of pulling some shenanigans and threatening to take Ball 1st. And this will sound like I’m giving LaVar Ball too much credit, but do you really want to test this guy? He’s representing his son. He doesn’t want him going there. Can you see how ugly this could get?