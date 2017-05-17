Mike Golic's Son Jake Goes on Tweet Spree About "Idiot" ESPN Execs

Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic this morning spoke about their 18-year run coming to an end, calling the news “the worst-kept secret in the world.” Golic chose his words very carefully and appeared less than thrilled.

His son Jake is making his thoughts much clearer.

Blood is thicker than water and it’s entirely unsurprising that the younger Golic would have his dad’s back. But his critique of ESPN’s decision-making can be seen as broader than disappointment Mike and Mike is coming to an end.

It’s reasonable to suggest it’s fueled by doubts Greenberg’s new morning show will be a success and/or that Sage Steele’s new ESPN2 gig will be a better play than a Golic-Trey Wingo simulcast.

Will this be the end of the Mike and Mike drama or is it just the beginning? Time will tell.