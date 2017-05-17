Ray Ratto Rattles Gregg Popovich with Highly Specific Question

For whatever reason, CSN Bay Area’s Ray Ratto wanted to know when, exactly, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich realized his team just didn’t have it that night. That night being tonight, when the Spurs lost by 36 points. Maybe Ratto had a thread he wanted to pull on, maybe it was just an inane question asked in a goofy context.

Either way, Popovich, who until that point in the press conference had been candid and insightful, became grouchful.

Gregg Popovich has no patience for dumb questions tonight pic.twitter.com/klbIgmrF9F — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 17, 2017

My personal favorite aspect of this is Ratto going, “OK, thank you!” while Pop finishes bawling him out. I get why the answer to that question isn’t relevant to Gregg Popovich, but it might be if it were his job to write about the game. And besides, how hard is it to just go, “I don’t know, but it was pretty early?”

Press conferences are unnatural affairs where funny things happen. Especially if Gregg Popovich is there.