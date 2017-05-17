Spurs Fan Sues Warriors, Zaza Pachulia Over Kawhi Leonard Injury

A San Antonio Spurs fan has filed a lawsuit against against Zaza Pachulia and the Golden State Warriors on behalf of all Spurs season ticket holders. Juan Vazquez’s suit targets the Warriors and Pachulia because of the ankle injury suffered by Kawhi Leonard in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

The suit essentially claims Pachulia injured Leonard on purpose and “intentionally and maliciously invaded the landing zone of an opposing athlete, Kawhi Leonard.”

It further states that Pachulia’s actions, “devastated the quality of the Spurs’ chances of being competitive and having additional games in their home arena, both in the Western Conference Finals and also potentially in the NBA Finals.” The suit claims the injury devalued the tickets purchased by the plaintiffs.

Alfonso Kennard Jr., the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, had the following to say about the suit:

“All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio.”

Some of the plaintiffs’ demands follow:

-Judgment against defendants for a sum within the jurisdictional limits of the court for all their actual and exemplary damages in a sum determined by the trier of fact but in no event greater than $73,000.00. -A temporary restraining order be issued without notice to defendants and that defendants and others named herein be restrained from engaging in the conduct described above. -Such other and further relief to which plaintiffs may be justly entitled.

Vazquez is clearly a passionate fan, but this might be taking things a tad too far.