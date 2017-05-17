Roundup: Thurman Thomas Judging Craft Beer Contest & Financial Jobs Moving to Arizona & Texas

Georgia May Jagger, a model and daughter of you-know-who … “Seth Rich, slain DNC staffer, had contact with WikiLeaks” … I can’t get enough of the level of crazy that is Johnny Depp … “Porsche’s Hidden Restaurant Is LA’s Best New Secret” … would you buy this Hand-Drawn map of Disneyland? Walt Disney drew it … “Athens man arrested for second time in three months for pork chop incidents” … read this from Sam Mellinger and then instantly go call your mom … Jillian Mele leaves Philly for New York, will probably be a star at Fox News … “As Streaming Services Amp Up, Not all TV Channels Make the Cut” … former colleague of mine writes about life finding a job after Us Weekly … “Naked man throws ‘caustic chemicals’ on himself in San Bernardino Stater Bros, passes out” … super interesting read on why J. Crew’s vision of preppy America is failing … “In States with Medical Marijuana, Painkiller Deaths drop by 25 percent” …

Georgia’s great tennis program is embroiled in a drug controversy. [Dawg Nation]

It’s a great day to talk about NBA Mock Drafts.

A couple years ago, Yale, led by point guard Makai Mason, stunned Baylor in the NCAA Tournament. Now, Mason is transferring to Baylor. [Waco Tribune]

Had no idea that financial jobs were growing in Arizona and Texas, not in New York. [BBC]

Why you shouldn’t have any problem with James Harden partying after the Game 6 loss, a detailed Colin Kaepernick discussion with Charles Robinson of Yahoo, and Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical on Gordon Hayward, Lonzo Ball and all things NBA. [Full 3-Hour Fox Radio Show; 30-Minute Podcast]

Thurman Thomas is judging a craft beer contest today. [Buffalo News]

If you’re into self-help, 13 things you should give up if you want to be successful. [Medium]

Very cool: Former NFL defensive back Chris Carr graduated from law school. [Statesman]

Geez, this is sad, and I’m sorry for linking. “The Last Person You’d Expect to Die in Childbirth.” [Pro Publica]

Mike Francesa knows how to fix podcasting, he claims. [Ringer]

Very good reporting and story on Bryce Dejean-Jones, the NBA player who was killed in 2016. [Bleacher Report]

I have enjoyed the hell out of the Planet of the Apes movies. This one looks terrific.

Sure, if you’re carrying this sort of thing around, maybe you could escape the cops, but good luck.