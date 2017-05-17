Watch This Albert Pujols Walkoff Single Bounce Off a Center Fielder's Face

Leury Garcia, the center fielder for the Chicago White Sox, misplayed what would have been a sacrifice fly by Albert Pujols in the 11th inning on Tuesday. Instead of making the catch and trying in vain to throw out a runner at home, Garcia missed the ball with his glove and caught it flush in the face.
Not everything went horribly wrong for Garcia over the last week. He’s gone 10-of-25 at the plate with 2 doubles, 2 homers and 8 RBIS. And on Sunday his wife and children threw out a first pitch to the 26-year old. That was probably special. Still, a ball bounced off his face and that’s all people are going to remember.
