Watch This Albert Pujols Walkoff Single Bounce Off a Center Fielder's Face

Leury Garcia, the center fielder for the Chicago White Sox, misplayed what would have been a sacrifice fly by Albert Pujols in the 11th inning on Tuesday. Instead of making the catch and trying in vain to throw out a runner at home, Garcia missed the ball with his glove and caught it flush in the face.

IT HIT HIM IN THE GOD DAMN FACE! pic.twitter.com/yJcx8yw22o — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) May 17, 2017

Not everything went horribly wrong for Garcia over the last week. He’s gone 10-of-25 at the plate with 2 doubles, 2 homers and 8 RBIS. And on Sunday his wife and children threw out a first pitch to the 26-year old. That was probably special. Still, a ball bounced off his face and that’s all people are going to remember.