Footage of Lebron before destroying Boston last night pic.twitter.com/K9cOVbCKwP — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) May 18, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers regained homecourt advantage by blasting the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. LeBron James was his typical self, scoring 38 points to go with his nine rebounds and seven assists. He showed no signs of stress once the opening tip was thrown into the air.

He also apparently showed no signs of nerves before the game. In fact, he appeared to be quite loose and unburdened.

LeBron, what you doin dog indeed.