Conor McGregor Signed... Something, But a Fight With Floyd Mayweather Remains Fantasy

Conor McGregor has agreed to a contract with his boss, Dana White. White, a Boston Celtics fan, appeared on Inside the NBA on TNT on Wednesday night after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 1 win over Boston. Shaq asked White what was going on with the FLoyd Mayweather – Conor McGregor fight and White said that “the McGregor side is done.”

This means nothing, as explained by White in the very next thing he said.

“I’m not saying the fight will happen, but I got one side done and now its time to work on the other.”

One side done in a negotiation is kind of like the sound of one hand clapping. So we don’t seem to have come very far considering this was a rumor started by a tabloid 16 months ago. Still, McGregor then made the “news” official by releasing an official statement to his official website, The Mac Life.

In a statement issued to TheMacLife.com, McGregor confirmed that his part of the deal has been struck. “It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management,” McGregor said. “The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

Yes, congratulations to all parties involved. We have a one-sided agreement that even one of the people involved in admits doesn’t mean anything. What exactly did McGregor even sign? I suppose McGregor could have signed a contract that was drawn up by Team Mayweather, but wouldn’t that mean the fight was on? Or McGregor and Dana White decided on how they would split McGregor’s money. Or they drew up a dream contract that Mayweather will never sign. Or some other thing!

There’s really no way to know because negotiations don’t sound like they’ve actually taken place. Not to the point of an agreement, but at all. The only thing we know for sure is that the fight won’t happen on September 16th. Or probably any other date.