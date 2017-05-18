Gambling Odds on Warriors to Go Undefeated in Playoffs Are No Longer a Huge Longshot

For awhile in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Warriors looked vulnerable. We all know what happened next. Zaza Pachulia stepped under Kawhi Leonard, who twisted his ankle for the second time in a few minutes, and Golden State erased a 23-point deficit.

While the Cavs haven’t lost yet in the playoffs either, the Warriors remain the overwhelming favorite to win the championship. But, I wanted to know what the odds are they’ll go 16-0 in the playoffs, which would entail winning their next six games.

Jason Simbal, an oddsmaker at the Vegas book CG Technology, tells The Big Lead that the lines are now +700 that they will go undefeated, and -1100 that they will not. That means if you bet $100, you win $700 if they go 16-0 in the playoffs. To win $100 on a wager that they will lose at least one game, you’d have to bet $1,100.

When I checked with Simbal early in the Jazz series, the Warriors were +1600 to go undefeated, while a “no” bet was -3000.

The yes bet is clearly more enticing — who wants to potentially sweat out the next few weeks for a return of less than 10% what you risked? But, still, the Warriors not going undefeated remains far more likely. It will be fun to watch this all play out.