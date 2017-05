Chris Cornell died Wednesday night of an apparent suicide. The former Soundgarden frontman was a beloved member of Seattle’s music scene. On Thursday night, the Seattle Mariners honored Cornell before their home game, with a moment of silence and a scoreboard tribute.

Seattle lost a legend. Rest in peace, Chris Cornell. We will honor him tonight at @SafecoField with a moment of silence pregame. pic.twitter.com/t1t0BoG0PL — Mariners (@Mariners) May 18, 2017

Cornell was just 52 years old.