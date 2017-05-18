Paul George & Gordon Hayward Not Named All-NBA, Won't Get 5-Year, $207 Million Supermax Contract

Bad news for Pacers and Jazz fans: The all-NBA teams were announced today, and Paul George and Gordon Hayward both missed out. Why does this matter?

Because by missing out on All-NBA status, neither player is eligible for the 5-year, $207 million Super Max contract. In fact, neither was even close to making 3rd team:

So you can kiss Paul George goodbye – either next summer or this summer. His next move will be interesting. Will George tell the Pacers he won’t be staying, and thus force a trade now? Or will he let next season play out?

Given that the Lakers and Celtics are very interested in George, and they hold the top two picks in the upcoming NBA draft … it’s kind of imperative a decision be made sooner than later.

Hayward is more complicated. The Jazz are ascending, not descending. They reached the 2nd round of the playoffs. Sure, they were swept by the Warriors, but that was without their point guard, George Hill. Hayward is much more likely to stick around Utah, but for how long?

In a way, I’m more fascinated by Hayward’s situation than George’s. Hayward just turned 26. He just had his best season as a pro, scoring 21.9 ppg and shooting 47/39. Like the Jazz, he’s ascending. But the question with him is whether you can compete with LeBron if he’s your #1 player. Or is he better suited as a #2? Boston makes the most sense, given his college coach, Brad Stevens is there. Don’t count out the Heat and Pat Riley.