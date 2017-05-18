Roundup: Chris Cornell of Soundgarden is Dead, Robert Mueller to Lead Trump Campaign-Russia Probe

Gaby Espino … Chris Cornell, former lead singer of Soundgarden, dies suddenly at age 52 … Zac Efron is going to play Ted Bundy … the Trump team knew Michael Flynn was under investigation before he came to the White House … Jimmy Fallon has been struggling since he played with Trump’s hair … In-N-Out no longer America’s favorite burger chain … drunk driving suspect had lizard in her bra … awesome video of a guy’s SUV getting stuck on the beach when he tried to take scenic pictures … why television ratings don’t matter [as much] any more … House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that he thought Putin paid Trump in 2016 and Paul Ryan told people to keep it quiet … but it was just a joke so don’t worry about it … former FBI leader will lead the Trump – Russia probe … Arrested Development is getting a 5th season on Netflix … a story about snail sex … father arrested following drunken tirade at Disney World …

Derek Carr is not happy with the Raiders right now. He wants a new contract. [NFL]

Shelly Smith does what she can to stay close to her mother and daughter while working Mothers Day. [OC Register]

Incredible and sad story about Randy Foye finding his mother nearly three decades after she disappeared. [ESPN]

LeGarrette Blount signed with the Eagles. [Oregon Live]

It’s time for the Minnesota softball team to regroup after their NCAA tournament snub. [Star Tribune]

Four female UFC fighters may have been the victims of a new celebrity photo leak. [FOX News]

Scouts freaking love Mitch Trubisky. [CSN Chicago]

A gallery of the tallest players in NBA history. [Athlon]

The trailer for the Billy Jean King – Bobby Riggs movie.

An interview of the girl who flashed the television cameras while attending a game with Marlins Man.

The trailer for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling show on Netflix.