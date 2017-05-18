VIDEO: Watching Jose Iglesias Play Shortstop is Pure Joy

Your browser does not support iframes.

Slick-fielding Jose Iglesias is always looking to add a bit of flair to his defensive effort and was presented with a few opportunities to do so on Wednesday night. The Detroit Tigers shortstop made not one, but two fantastic and flashy plays against the Baltimore Orioles.

On the first, he employed a backhanded, almost no-look, flip to Ian Kinsler to get a force at second base. Later, he dove to his left and came up with an underhand toss to Kinsler, who snagged it barehanded.

Tigers radio play-by-play man Dan Dickerson had a great in-game report a few weeks ago on the dynamic between the veteran Kinsler and younger Iglesias. The former has been focused on curtailing some — not all — of the latter’s flashiness during pregame warmups but still allows a creativity on a few select reps.

And Iglesias has toned down some of his unnecessary theatrics in recent years while still using them when necessary. Best of both worlds.