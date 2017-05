It was a historic beating, and because everyone checked out midway through the 2nd quarter when the Cavs led by 40, here’s what you missed: The internet having fun with Boston getting annihilated.

Just saw the score of the Cavs-Celtics game… pic.twitter.com/8OL01w6six — Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) May 20, 2017

Was going to wait until the end of the series, but after tonight why wait… pic.twitter.com/PlBd2Lu400 — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) May 20, 2017

Boston hasn't been treated this badly by a king since 1773. #CAVSvsCELTICS — Andrew Samson (@andrewdsamson) May 20, 2017

Eastern Conference Finals recap pic.twitter.com/zY7JlCSpng — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 20, 2017

LeBron out here violating the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/00GDRDdiw3 — Cycle (@bycycle) May 20, 2017

Game 3 is … who cares when Game 3 is. This series is a joke. The Pacers lost the first round series against the Cavs by a total of 16 points. The Celtics have lost the first two games by a combined 57 points.