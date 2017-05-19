Isaiah Thomas Fruitlessly Clinging to LeBron James is the Opposite of the JJ Barea Moment

On the day LeBron James gets into the Hall of Fame, whoever has the difficult task of pulling the very best photos from his career can start with this one from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

It has it all: The generously listed 5-foot-9 giving his all to try and prevent the best player in the NBA from scoring; the hulking LeBron has been too big and too strong and too fast for everyone throughout his career, and it’s on perfect display here; every defender who has tried to slow LeBron has felt this way.

I know, I know – I’m being too kind to LeBron. If given the choice, LeBron haters would pick this one: