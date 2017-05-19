Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Rips Dwight Howard, Says He "Didn't Want To Do Any Work"

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is clearly not a fan of Dwight Howard. The Los Angeles Lakers legend went after the former Los Angeles Lakers bust for his work ethic in an interview published on Friday.

Jabbar had the following to say about two former Lakers centers who wound up as disappointments:

“Well, Dwight Howard didn’t want to do any work. Andrew Bynum did not want to do a lot of work, but Andrew was kind of getting the hang of it. I don’t think Andrew was that interested in playing basketball. “If he had stuck with it, I’m sure he would’ve done better. I’m sure he would’ve had a lasting career in the NBA.”

Jabbar further said he didn’t think Bynum really liked basketball and he didn’t show interest in mastering the game. He continued on Howard:

“Dwight Howard, I’m not going to say anything about him because I really don’t understand what his thing was.”

Yeah that’s a pretty damming assessment.

Howard responded to those comments from his personal account on Instagram and disputed what The Hall of Famer said, claiming the Lakers told him not to work out with Jabbar.

Even if Howard was told to stay away from Kareem, that doesn’t meant the six-time NBA MVP is wrong about his work-ethic. Howard was ripped by many during his time in Los Angeles for not putting in the effort necessary to be a truly great player.

This isn’t new information, but the fact that it’s coming from a legend at the same time Howard’s career is disintegrating makes it even more interesting.