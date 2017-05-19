Michael Bennett: Stephen A. Smith Spreads Ignorance, Is Playing a Clown

Stephen A. Smith and Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett have engaged in war of words this week. Nominally, this spat emanates from disagreement about Colin Kaepernick, but you get the feeling that Bennett had been thinking about saying these things about Stephen A. Smith for awhile.

As was chronicled by the Seattle Times, the latest beef started with this commentary from SAS on First Take Wednesday:

Stephen A. took issue with Bennett, who he called “usually conscientious,” defending Kaepernick and advocating for the Seahawks to sign him, while not bringing up that Kaepernick chose not to vote “and his irresponsible stance in choosing to publicize that reality.”

This led to a Twitter spat:

@stephenasmith @FirstTake You weak for what you did today you could have called me on the phone and we could talked like men — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 17, 2017

Stephen A. “didn’t feel the need” to call him:

.@stephenasmith addresses his Twitter exchange with Michael Bennett. pic.twitter.com/1pmITMwnwT — First Take (@FirstTake) May 18, 2017

And then Bennett unleashed a takedown for the ages:

So, uh, it’s presumable this will be a topic of conversation on First Take today.