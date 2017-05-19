Roundup: James Comey Tried to Hide in a Curtain; Roger Ailes Dies at 77; Shaq Cheats

Anastasia Ashley … One killed, dozens injured as car plows through Times Square … Roger Ailes dead at 77 … How he spent his final days … James Comey rehearsed extensively for his conversations with Trump … He also tried to hide in the curtains but was too tall … Lindsay Graham says the Russia probe is now a criminal investigation … Alex Rodriguez isn’t sure if he was even invited to Derek Jeter’s party … Fox News won’t retract this story … Start listening to Jason Isbell now … Hamilton Tigers looking to put together a dream roster … Tim Tebow responds to prom invite … Cash Me Outside girl going on tour to do something … 10 amazing Chris Cornell vocal performances … Important Josh Murray update … Intrigued by a chicken-stuffed pickle … Courtney Love is in a Menendez Brothers movie for some reason … About that Obamacare repeal bill .. Michael Vick, flag football guy … Turkish president watched his security beat up protesters … Cowboys facilities get even better … Eating gas station cheese is always a gamble … Bill Cosby’s desperation … Katy Perry out there pulling pranks … Kevin Pillar suspended two games for homophobic slur … Stephen A. Smith debated the news of the day with Ted Nugent … Inflatable replicas of Moe’s Tavern now available … Antonio Callaway cited for marijuana possession.

The terrain of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, is more like Mars than Earth. [New Scientist]

Other people are too politically correct to say this cat is too long, but not me. This cat is way too long. [GMA]

Reporter says he was manhandled by FCC security. [National Press Club]

Also not afraid this this go-kart is way too fast. [The Daily Want]

Another tough day for United pr. [Houston Chronicle]

The aforementioned moment where James Comey regretted being 6-foot-8.

New Found Glory — “My Friends Over You”

Even in a pickup game, this is an offensive foul.