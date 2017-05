Shaquille O'Neal’s son Shareef O'Neal is committed to attend Arizona in 2018, so for now he’s got time to do things like this:

They all ask me to do this 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ A post shared by Shareef O'Neal (@shareefoneal) on May 19, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

That’s the young Mr. O’Neal throwing down a huge dunk on a group of elementary school kids on Friday.

Shareef is 6’9″and 204 pounds and is a four-star recruit out of the Crossroads School in Los Angeles.

Here are some highlights of O’Neal dunking on people his own age with his dad in attendance:

The young man looks like he has a future.