Trinity Forest Golf Club, the New Home of the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, is Pretty Spectacular

IRVING, Tx. – I toured Trinity Forest Golf Club, the future home of the AT&T Byron Nelson, and was blown away by what I saw. The course is quite different from every course on the PGA Tour rotation, and almost feels like stepping into a different world.

The course was designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw and built in the 6,000-acre Great Trinity Forest on a former landfill that hasn’t been used in decades. It will feature a championship course as well as a practice academy and a short course.

Almost all the trees have been removed from the course to make it a links-style layout, and there is even a double-green where two holes converge like at the famed St. Andrews. The winds that whip across the course, along with the 88 bunkers on the property should make up for the fact that there are no water hazards.

The Zoysia fairways and pitched Champion Ultradwarf greens need little watering or fertilizing and the native areas between holes will be allowed to grow. When the PGA Tour rolls into Dallas for the Byron Nelson Classic, grandstands will be built over the native areas and in a lot of places will give fans views of multiple holes.

The idea behind the design was to make something different than the normal monotonous TPC and country club courses seen on the PGA Tour weekly. Coore and Crenshaw know that the course won’t please everyone, but they believe that it will be a good test and a welcome change and after seeing it first-hand, I agree with them.

