Shaquille O'Neal isn’t just a member of the MMA media who will stop at nothing to get the big Conor McGregor – FLoyd Mayweather scoop. He’s also a retired basketball player who has still got it. Shaq showed up at a Reebok gym on Thursday and played some pick-up. Somehow, he got matched up in the post with Chris Dudley’s shorter, better looking cousin. The results were the same.

Any team who needs a big man, 100 million for 3 years #taxfree #notanoffensivefoul @albenz11 @reebokclassics #rebokclassics A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on May 18, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Uncanny. We can assume the Instagram cut off the guy throwing the basketball at Shaq as he jogged back on defense.