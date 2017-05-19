MLB USA Today Sports

Yasiel Puig Really Admired His Longest Home Run in Three Years

Yasiel Puig Really Admired His Longest Home Run in Three Years

MLB

Yasiel Puig Really Admired His Longest Home Run in Three Years

Yasiel Puig was 2nd in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2013 and was an All-Star in 2014, but these days he bats 8th for the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Thursday Puig hit his 8th homer of the season, a 438-foot bomb that he admired the heck out. He held a pose. He walked down the line. He did a two-handed bat flip. It was everything you would possibly want out of a home run celebration. And the Marlins didn’t even throw at him in his next at bat! I feel like we can build on this as a society.

, , , MLB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home