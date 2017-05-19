Yasiel Puig Really Admired His Longest Home Run in Three Years

Yasiel Puig was 2nd in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2013 and was an All-Star in 2014, but these days he bats 8th for the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Thursday Puig hit his 8th homer of the season, a 438-foot bomb that he admired the heck out. He held a pose. He walked down the line. He did a two-handed bat flip. It was everything you would possibly want out of a home run celebration. And the Marlins didn’t even throw at him in his next at bat! I feel like we can build on this as a society.

Yasiel Puig's 2nd-inning HR was calculated at 438 feet, his longest home run since May 17, 2014. pic.twitter.com/GXuByep3ng — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 19, 2017