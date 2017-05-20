Enes Kanter Claims His Passport Was Canceled By Turkish Embassy, Calls Turkish President Erdogan "Hitler of our century"

Enes Kanterof the Oklahoma City Thunder is being held at a Romanian airport by police today. Kanter says his passport was canceled by the Turkish embassy because of his political views and blames Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey. Earlier this week, after a meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., Erdogan’s bodyguards were caught on video attacking protesters.

In his video Kanter calls Erdogan “a dictator and the Hitler of our century.”