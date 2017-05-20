LaVar Ball Has a Strong, Uninformed Opinion About Kyrie Irving's Family
By:
Stephen Douglas | 2 hours ago
LaVar Ball made the rounds at FS1 earlier this week. That included a stop at The Herd with Colin Cowherd where he had a heated confrontation with Kristine Leahy. He also appeared on Undisputed where he responded to Kyrie Irving who had said he needed to let “Lonzo be Lonzo.” Here’s video of LaVar’s response.
Not only does Kyrie have a daughter, but the reason his “mom wasn’t there” is because
she died when Kyrie was 4-years old. Ball almost definitely had no clue about either of these things, which at best means he was speaking from a place of complete ignorance. At worst, he’s a jerk. Either way, he’s not helping Lonzo make any friends.
Kyrie Irving, LaVar Ball, Lonzo Ball, NBA
Stephen Douglas
