LaVar Ball Has a Strong, Uninformed Opinion About Kyrie Irving's Family

LaVar Ball made the rounds at FS1 earlier this week. That included a stop at The Herd with Colin Cowherd where he had a heated confrontation with Kristine Leahy. He also appeared on Undisputed where he responded to Kyrie Irving who had said he needed to let “Lonzo be Lonzo.” Here’s video of LaVar’s response.

LaVar Ball responded to #Cavs Kyrie Irving's comments from the Road Trippin' Podcast. Little does he know Irving actually is a father. pic.twitter.com/ON5WgSbmks — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 17, 2017

Not only does Kyrie have a daughter, but the reason his “mom wasn’t there” is because she died when Kyrie was 4-years old. Ball almost definitely had no clue about either of these things, which at best means he was speaking from a place of complete ignorance. At worst, he’s a jerk. Either way, he’s not helping Lonzo make any friends.

Azurie Elizabeth Irving 11/23/15 35 hours of labor from her great mother and she came into the world to bring a shine to my world that I never thought was possible. I love you so much, and my heart grew the first time I felt your heart against mine. Mommy, I gave her your name because I know you will bless her and our family the same way you blessed me. I love you. A post shared by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on Nov 24, 2015 at 6:24pm PST