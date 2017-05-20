Marlins and Dodgers Scuffle Because Pitchers Threw at Batters and Unwritten Rules Were Broken

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins on Friday, 7-2. Benches cleared in the 9th when Dodgers pitcher Chris Hatcher threw behind Giancarlo Stanton.

In the middle of the scrum Marlins manager Don Mattingly and Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren exchanged words.

Bob Geren and Don Mattingly vehemently discuss dinner options. pic.twitter.com/WOMfXRvcwq — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) May 20, 2017

After the game Mattingly explained why everybody was so upset. Was it because pitchers were throwing at batters? Nope. It was because the Dodgers were swinging at 3-0 pitches in the 7th inning while up 5-runs.

.@Marlins manager Don Mattingly explains his reaction Friday night after benches cleared between his squad and the Dodgers. #MLB pic.twitter.com/xl07nJEo1U — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) May 20, 2017

Look, games are not over in the 7th. They are not over when a team is up 5 runs. There is no mercy rule. Teams come back and win games. The Arizona Diamondbacks just had a 6-run inning on Tuesday. Despite the fact that the Marlins have the worst record in baseball and have lost 20 of their last 24 games, they have had a couple big innings this season. They had a 5-run inning on May 4th and a 6-run inning on April 30th.

Baseball should write down the unwritten rules and then ban anyone who tries to enforce them.