Rick Barnes Was There to Watch T.J. Ford Graduate 14 Years After He Left Texas

Rick Barnes coached the Texas Longhorns from 1998 to 2015. Texas went to 16 NCAA tournaments, two Sweet 16’s, two Elite 8’s, and a Final Four in 2003. That team was led by sophomore T.J. Ford who averaged 15 points, 7.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2 steals. Ford won the Wooden and Naismith Awards and then left for the NBA.

On Friday, 14 years after he was picked 8th in the NBA Draft, Ford graduated from Texas. Rick Barnes was there to see him receive his bachelor’s degree in youth and community studies, with a minor in educational psychology. After the ceremony the former coach and player shared an emotional and inspiring moment.