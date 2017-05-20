USA Today Sports

Roger Federer Attended Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Tennis

Pippa Middleton married James Matthews today. Roger Federer and wife Mirka Federer were in attendance because Federer is Swiss royalty and technically winning 7 Wimbledon titles means you get to go pretty much wherever you want in England whenever you want.

