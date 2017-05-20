Roger Federer Attended Pippa Middleton's Wedding
Roger Federer Attended Pippa Middleton's Wedding
By:
Stephen Douglas | 11 minutes ago
Pippa Middleton married James Matthews today. Roger Federer and wife Mirka Federer were in attendance because Federer is Swiss royalty and technically winning 7 Wimbledon titles means you get to go pretty much wherever you want in England whenever you want.
Stephen Douglas
Born and raised in Mid-Southern Upstate New York, Stephen holds a master's degree in public communications. Money well spent? I'd say so. These days he jokes about sports on the Internet. Professionally.
