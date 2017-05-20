The Celtics Provided the Cavaliers With Plenty of Kodak Moments in Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers annihilated the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 130-86. LeBron James had 30 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks in 33 minutes. Here he is erasing an Avery Bradley layup. Now let’s look at some more images from the evening.

They made Kevin Love look like Shaq.

[via Getty]

After scoring 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbing 6 offensive rebounds in Game 1, the Celtics obviously made shutting down Thompson a priority. Here’s four Celtics focused on limiting Thompson’s work on the boards. Since only two of them were grabbing his arm so the officials were right not to call a foul here.

Finally, here are the Cavaliers gathered around J.R. Smith after he beat the buzzer to end the first half. They look like a bunch of kids at prom when their favorite song comes on. Actually, from now on a bunch of kids at prom reacting to their favorite song coming on will now be described as “looking as happy and carefree as the Cavaliers after a half in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.”