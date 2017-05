Your browser does not support iframes.

We’ve all seen fans catch foul balls or homer while holding small children. These feats are a dime a dozen and non-parents have a hard time relating. But a fan making a grab without spilling their beer? That’s universally appreciated — especially if headgear is used in lieu of a glove.

This heroic Dodgers fan used quick thinking and maintained Tall Boy integrity by reeling in a Cody Bellinger homer on Friday night. Inspiring, important work.