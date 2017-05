Chad Pinder hits a two-run homer to deep left-center field to extend the Athletics' lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the 5th inning!!! pic.twitter.com/Cs2ayocOcs — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) May 20, 2017

Oakland’s Chad Pinder crushed a two-run homer against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon. It traveled 460 feet, according to Statcast.

Statcast says 460 feet on the Pinder HR. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) May 20, 2017

If it’s possible for an estimate of 460 feet to feel like a shortchange, this feels like a shortchange.

A's say Pinder's homer believed to be just the third home run hit into the plaza reserve (Larry Walker, '99; and Mark McGwire, '96). — Jane Lee (@JaneMLB) May 20, 2017

You buying 460? If not, feel free to jump on board my baseless 500-foot theory.