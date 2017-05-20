Well, This Disturbing Image of Bob Costas is Burned Into My Brain Forever

Bob Costas started broadcasting in the mid-1970s. Since then, he’s won 28 Sports Emmys and been a part of more memorable moments than one can remember. But all of that is gone now. From here on out, when someone mentions his name, this image from today’s Preakness will be the only thing that comes to mind.

There’s something haunting about the way those fake horse eyes stare into the soul. There’s something unsettling about the way Costas is balancing himself while trying to remain professional. Thanks, NBC.