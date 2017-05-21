Billy Horschel Captures First Win Since 2014 at AT&T Byron Nelson

Billy Horschel won his first tournament since winning the BMW Championship and Tour Championship in 2014 that ultimately helped him capture a FedExCup title.

The weather was an issue early in the week and with rain threatening on Saturday, groups of three were sent off the first and 10th tee to make sure the rounds were played. Day charged up the leaderboard on Saturday with a spectacular 63 to get himself into the final group on Sunday, which was also a group of three thanks to the weather. Day was grouped with James Hahn and Billy Horschel on Sunday. Hahn couldn’t quite hold on despite almost holing out a magnificent shot on the 72nd hole and missed a playoff with Horschel and Day who finished tied at 12-under.

.@JamesHahnPGA needed to hole THIS to have a chance at a playoff. WOW! 😱😱😱 The reactions say it all. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Ic1ezB3PMF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2017

Horschel and Day replayed the 18th hole and after both missed their birdie opportunities, Day was left with what seemed like an easy putt up hill to force the playoff to a second hole.

He missed badly, giving Horschel his first win since 2014.

Note: Unfortunately, it seems the PGA Tour has taken a page out of the NFL’s playbook and will not allow you to view the videos directly on this page. For that, I apologize.