Boxer Andre Dirrell's Uncle Clocks Nephew's DQ'ed Opponent Jose Uzcategui After Fight

American Andre Dirrell fought Venezuelan Jose Uzcategui for the IBF interim super middleweight in Maryland Friday night. Uzcategui was disqualified for slugging Dirrell after the bell following the eighth round. Then, Dirrell’s uncle and coach, Leon Lawson Jr., threw two haymakers at Uzcategui. Here is a video of the series of events (the uncle’s shots come around the 1:50 mark):

“I’m very sorry for what my coach has done,” Dirrell said after the match, via CBS’s Brian Campbell. “But he loves me. That’s my man, that’s my uncle, that’s my brother, that’s my coach.”

ESPN’s Dan Rafael noted that Lawson Jr. was wanted by police for questioning after the incident.

