Celtics Win Game

Doing what many said was impossible, the Boston Celtics have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108, closing the Cavs’ advantage in the Eastern Conference Finals to 2-1.

Do we HAVE A SERIES YET?

The first key shot came from Swedish marksman Jonas Jerebko, whose long corner jumper off a drive from Avery Bradley put the Celtics up 108-106 with 30 seconds left. Kyrie Irving tied the game with a driving layup with 10 seconds left.

That would up being juuuust enough time for Bradley to use the whole surface of the rim and part of the backboard to roll in a 3 just before the buzzer, handing Cleveland its first defeat of the 2017 playoffs.

It was the first bad game for Lebron James in quite some time. He shot 4-for-13 from the field, scoring 11 points with six rebounds, six assists, and six turnovers.

For Boston the real hero was Marcus Smart, who made seven 3s and scored 27 on 14 shots.

The Cavs had won a record 13 consecutive postseason games, dating back to last year’s NBA Finals.