The Spurs, especially without Kawhi Leonard, don’t have any answer for the Warriors. As frustrating as that may be, this shot at Steph Curry by San Antonio center Dwayne Dedmon, from behind, is uncalled for:

It is difficult to accuse Curry of flopping here given that he was blindsided. It’s a lucky thing he wasn’t hurt on the play.

Last round, Dedmon scrapped it up with the Rockets.