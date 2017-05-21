PHOTOS: Jeremy Maclin Got Married

NFL USA Today Sports

Chiefs receiver Jeremy Maclin and his longtime partner Adia got married at the Four Seasons in St. Louis on Saturday. The photos look like the shindig was delightful. Congrats to the newlyweds!

#MACtrimony17 beautiful 🥂💍🎉 congratulations @adia_kai @jmac___19

A post shared by Dia Gilmore (@queen_libra1980) on

Tomorrow we say I do! Great start to the wedding weekend! #MACtrimony17 ❤️❤️

A post shared by Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) on

The Groom, his two QBs, and the Coach! #MACtrimony17

A post shared by Rick Burkholder (@chiefsatc) on

Congrats to the Maclin's! @jmac___19 @adia_kai #MACtrimony17

A post shared by Sean Weatherspoon (@spoonjones56) on

