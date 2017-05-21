WATCH: The Rock Reprised WWE Promo Bit On Saturday Night Live

Dwayne Johnson — or as he will always be known: The Rock — hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time last night and, as per usual, he knocked it out of the park. There were a number of fantastic sketches but perhaps the best was when Johnson reprised his role as Koko WatchOut, a WWE wrestler whose promos about his opponents get far too elaborate and way too personal.

Check out the second in the series, which we can probably bet on seeing again the next time he hosts:

Kudos to the departing Bobby Moynihan for his work as Trashyard Mutt in the sketch. His reactions are priceless.

Here’s a look at the first time they did it:

Here’s hoping the WWE takes a clue from this and forces its stars to get more personal in their promos.